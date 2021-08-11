Hazy and hot today. Morning temperatures in the 70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-105.
High pressure is building off the west coast today and will slowly move inland Thursday and Friday, pushing the Pacific Northwest into another Heat Wave.
Excessive Heat Watch... Until Saturday Night
- Highs: 100-110
- Lows: 68-75
- Record Highs are Possible
- Stay Hydrated
- Limit Time Outside
- Take Breaks
- Remember Pets
With another round of triple digit temperatures, it got me thinking - How many 100-degree days have we seen this year and where do we rank in the record books. Here's what I found.
|100-Degree Days
|This Year - Days
|Record - Days
|Break/Tie this week
|Tri-Cities
|22 - 5th
|26 - 1898
|Yes
|Yakima
|16 - 3rd
|24 - 2015
|No
|Pendleton
|13 - 3rd
|25 - 1931
|No
|Walla Walla
|9 - 9th
|17 - 2-15
|No
Air quality for now is good, but with all the fires in the Pacific Northwest we will need to monitor for any changes. Models are showing an upper-level low developing off the coast of CA Friday. This low will send a little moisture into central OR and the southern Blues producing a slight chance for a stray dry thunderstorm. A little cooler and breezy Saturday afternoon, but highs will still be near 100! A weather system will begin to push into the region Saturday night-Sunday morning and may produce a few showers/t-storms in the Oregon Cascades. Gusty winds develop Sunday and Monday as cooler air begins to spill over the Cascades. Look for the strongest winds on Sunday with gusts 30-40 mph. Given our hot and extremely dry conditions expect the fire danger to climb. There's a high likelihood we will need to issue a Red Flag Warning for Sunday and Monday.
The good news... Highs cool to the mid 90s Sunday and 80s early next week.