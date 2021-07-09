Clear skies and a mild night heading into the weekend temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60’s overnight. Saturday will be sunny and HOT in the region with temperatures ranging from 99 degrees to 105 degrees. Winds pick up Saturday night in the Yakima Valley 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph low temperatures drop once again to the mid 60’s so at least a bit of a cool down overnight. Sunday temperatures will remain at or just under 100 degrees. Hot dry weather will continue next week.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 105 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EAST CASCADE VALLEYS...
* Where: Eastern Columbia River Gorge, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon
* Winds: Northwest 14 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 9 to 16 percent.
* Impacts: Hot, dry, and gusty winds will increase the risk for rapid fire spread in the afternoon and early evening.