Tonight Clear and cold another night with below freezing temps lows for Tri-Cities 25 and 26 for Yakima. High pressure will keep us quiet through Thursday with clear, cold nights and a slow warming trend. The ridge has also developed an inversion that has started to trap pollution near the surface in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Air stagnation advisory in effect for Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and East Slopes
• Decreasing Air Quality
• Likely to spread into the Columbia Basin
• No Outdoor Burning
• Limit the uses of fireplaces and woodstoves
Tomorrow Sunny and clear with temps in the 50's for most of the region