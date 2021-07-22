Clear, cool pleasant night ahead with light winds and low temperatures in the upper 50’s. Friday a ridge of high pressure begins to build bringing a gradual warm up of 3-5 degrees each day with Sunday being the warmest day. Friday’s high temperatures will hit the low 90’s for both Yakima & Tri-Cities and overnight low temperatures will move back into the low to mid 60’s. Saturday’s high temperatures will top out in the mid 90’s and Sunday 100 degrees in Tri-Cities and 99 degrees in Yakima. Next week begins with more hot and dry conditions with temperatures staying in the upper 90’s. 

