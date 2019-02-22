Good Morning,
Increasing clouds today with a chance for a little rain/snow developing between 3-5 pm from west to east and ending by midnight. Any accumulation should be light and I would be surprised if we see more than a trace with the exception of the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys were they could receive a dusting to 1". Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
A cold front is pushing into the Olympic this morning with rain in the lowlands and snow in the Cascades. Mountain passes will get 5-10" of snow (Winter Weather Advisory) between noon today-6am Saturday. The front will bring us a little rain snow mix east of the Cascades later this afternoon/evening and 4-8" of snow in the Blues by early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday should remain dry except for a few stray snow showers spilling of the Cascades and trying to sneak into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Highs in the mid 30s.
The forecast becomes extremely complex late Saturday as the front stalls in northcentral OR setting the stage for a prolonged snow event (Sunday-Tuesday morning). Several waves (low pressure) will ride along the stalled front injecting the region with ample Pacific moisture, giving us the potential for significant snow accumulation. The heaviest snow for our viewing area will likely occur in southern Umatilla and Morrow counties (Winter Storm Watch for Heavy Snow). Heavy snow2/2 in the Cascades and Blues will make traveling difficult in the mountains Sunday-Tuesday. Finely most areas north of the WA/OR border could see between 3-6". See Map…
Here's the difficult part of the forecast… The above only works if the front remains stalled over northcentral OR. If it shifts north by 100 miles that would push the heavier snow into WA. While a southern shift would pull the heaviest snow south resulting in lighter across the region. The latest model run has shown a little trend north, but at this time I do not have enough confidense in the latest trend tho change my current forecast. Winter Storm Watches are for our southern OR counties Saturday afterrnoon/evening-Tuesday AM. Winter Weather Warnings and Advisorys may need to be extended north into WA.
A few leftover snow showers early Tuesday morning then a lttle break through Wednesday with highs in the uupper 20s-low 30s. Believe it or not, the cold and snowy pattern continues with the potential for another big winter storm by next Thursday night/Friday.
Have a good weekend!