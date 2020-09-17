Yep, still smoky and no real relief until Friday afternoon or Saturday. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 60-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
Air Quality Alert and Dense Smoke Advisory... Until Noon Friday
- Unhealthy to Hazardous
- Limit time outside
- Visibility 2 mile or less
- Headlights and Drive Carefully
The low off the coast of Oregon will send a disturbance inland today that will trigger showers and a few strong/severe storms in the central OR Cascades this afternoon/evening. These storms will weaken and move north into the southern WA Cascades overnight. These storms will have the potential of producing damaging wind and heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding in the burn scars of the wildfires.
The upper level low will move onshore Friday giving areas east of the Cascades a slight chance for scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon/evening. Once again, any storm that does develop could produce brief downpours leading to flash flooding in burn scars. The best chance for storms tomorrow will be in the WA Cascades and Blues. The front will also produce breezy winds Friday afternoon through Saturday. This should provide enough mixing of the atmosphere to significantly improve our air quality this weekend. Highs in the mid-upper 70s with lows in the 40s-50s.
High pressure and dry weather will take us into the early part of next week, highs in the 70s-low 80s. Patchy smoke could return to the region by next Tuesday, but that is dependent upon the fire growth/suppression over the weekend.