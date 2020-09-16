Another day with more smoke and no relief until Friday afternoon or Saturday. Morning temperatures in the 50s, upper 60-low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Air Quality Alert and Dense Smoke Advisory... Until Noon Friday
- Unhealthy to Hazardous
- Limit time outside
- Visibility 1 mile or less
- Headlights and Drive Carefully
Early this morning the smoke thinned out just a little and the visibility improved to 2 miles. However, I still expect the air quality to remain in the unhealthy to hazardous range today. Highs remaining fairly steady in the mid 70-near 80.
The low off the coast is tapping its brakes and slowing down. The low looks to move onshore Thursday night and east of the Cascades by midday/afternoon on Friday. The front will bring us a few scattered showers, maybe a stray thunderstorm and breezy winds. This should be enough to improve the smoke and air quality across the region. However, it is all dependent on the strength of the storm system as it arrives. Let's keep our fingers crossed!
Winds will remain breezy Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. High pressure and dry weather will take us into the early part of next week, highs in the 70s-low 80s.