Happy Thursday evening everyone!
We had plenty of sunshine today as those temperatures flirted in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight another cold night ahead as temperatures drop down into the teens and 20s.
High pressure will continue to provide us with cold nights and mild days through Friday. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the 20s.
A front moving in this weekend will increase clouds Saturday into Sunday. The Columbia Basin and valley will stay mainly dry. We could see a few scattered showers east of the Cascades.
As for snow, the Blues and Cascades could see 3 to 8'' of snow this weekend. Snow levels drop to around 1,000-1,500 ft. Sunday night. So, if there is any leftover moisture around we could see some light snow in Horse Heaven Hills and Rattlesnake Ridge.
Drier air and high pressure returns early next week with sunshine and quiet weather. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.