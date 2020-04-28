Happy Tuesday everyone! Hopefully you all got outside at least once to enjoy those warm temperatures. Good news is they aren't going away just yet as we have another 80 degree day planned tomorrow. Overnight temperatures cool into the upper 40s-low 50.
An approaching front tomorrow will increase our winds, clouds and warm us into the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds will ramp up with gusts expected around 15-20 mph. The front will push enough instability for a few on/off rain showers and potential for t-storms in the Blues.
Another disturbance will move in Thursday with breezy winds, mountain showers and cooler temperatures, highs in the low-mid 70s. Most of us stay dry with lots of sunshine through Friday with highs in the 70s.