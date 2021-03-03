More March sunshine and warm temperatures, nice and calm tonight with overnight lows in the low 30’s. Tomorrow more sunshine with daytime highs in the 60’s for Tri-Cities and Hermiston and upper 50’s for Yakima. Warm temperatures peaking Friday and flirting with 70 degrees, then gradually cooling over the weekend. Possible record-breaking daytime highs for both Yakima & Tri-Cities on Friday we are calling for 71 degrees in Tri-Cities if we happen to reach 73 we will tie a record from 1905! Scattered showers Friday afternoon/evening for The Valley & Basin and a few mountain snow showers.
Another Wow Beautiful Day!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.