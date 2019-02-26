Anxiety and Depression Among Teens

YAKIMA, WA - Depression and anxiety is all too common in teenagers these days and several factors go into why.
Whether it's pressure from parents, friends, or school, teens today have a lot on their plates.
That's why counselors say it's important for adults to know the signs of both depression and anxiety.
Counselors at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic have found that at least 80 percent of their young patients are suffering from either anxiety or depression.
"A lot of teens come in with a lot of stressors, parental relationships, school anxiety, bullying," said Norma Martinez a mental health counselor.
They explain teens get a lot of pressure from school.
They are trying to fit in and pressure from teachers. This can result in them falling back on their school work.
"It's very difficult when you are stressed about something to concentrate in what they're teaching you if you're in a flight and fight protecting your self from whatever your thoughts come about it's going to be difficult to concentrate in school," said Martinez
So what are the signs to look out for in teens?
"Lack of sleep, constantly feeling on edge, overwhelmed not being able to concentrate in school, are some of the signs they're reporting at least of anxiety," said Martinez.
"We have a lot of kids that aren't eating or being real picky at what they eat. They're afraid of eating because they're of afraid of getting fat based on what society is telling them or because of pressure from peers," said Martha Reyes, mental health counselor.