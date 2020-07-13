PASCO, WA - Traditional western ware with a modern twist is what you would usually find at La Vaquerita store locations, but since reopening some of their best selling products are now face shields and masks.
Guadalupe Alejandra Manzo owns the store and she says the main goal is to keep everyone safe during this pandemic.
"Profiting from face masks and face shields is not our main interest- it’s really about protecting our community, our kids, and everything so we can return to normal. We look forward to all businesses reopening, but most of all it’s about being safe when we do," she said.
As for those looking for a fashionable way to stay safe La Vaquerita is the place for you. The store has dozens of designs and styles of face coverings to choose from. More recently Manzo has added on decorated face shields for kids.
Since COVID-19 hit Manzo says she has embraced wearing masks and she has a message for those who have issues with it.
"If they don’t want to use a mask, they should stay home, because this (the virus) is real. We have lived it with people and clients who tell us about how they been hit with COVID-19, and how it’s affected their families. The virus is real and it hurts me to hear of these stories and not be able to help our clients who are like family," she told NBC Right Now.
The CDC continues to recommend using face-coverings while in public to prevent the spread of the virus.
As for face shields, the Benton and Franklin Health District say face shields also prevent infecting others and are a great way to protect school-aged children and people with medical conditions.
If you are planning on using a face shield BFHD says it should extend past the chin and the ears, and have no gap at the forehead.
La Vaquerita is now open with locations in both Pasco and SunnySide and they offer curbside pick up.
For more info: