Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED WITH LOWS 25 TO 32 DEGREES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OREGON. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. &&