RICHLAND, WA - A new coffee spot is brewing in the Tri-Cities, but it's not your average place. Roscoe's Cafe will be located next door to Treasure Valley Coffee's 20,000 square foot warehouse, were the coffee is freshly roasted and packaged on the same day.
For the last twenty-three years Treasure Valley Coffee has been distributing and brewing across the Tri-Cities and throughout the Pacific Northwest. And while you may not know their name, it’s likely you’ve enjoyed some of the coffee they roast in local restaurants, hotels, and even casinos.
But their soon to be open flag ship store in Richland is hoping to make the experience just a bit more personal.
"It's unique because the green [coffee] beans will be coming into this location and our roaster will roast the beans, package the beans, then take them fifty yards away.... put them into our retail outlet, where the public can come in and actually have coffee that was brought in, roasted, packaged and put on the shelf in the same day," said Chris Roskelley, Owner of Treasure Valley Coffee.
The coffee shop and their new warehouse is a dream come true for the Roskelley family, who have been able to carry on the business that their father and mother started out of their garage in Kennewick decades ago.
Roskelley also says the experience at Roscoe’s cafe will be different than other shops.
"We’ll have a dozen blends, where people can come in and try the coffee before they actually buy it," he said.
The new warehouse and retail lobby is now up and running, but you’ll have to wait a couple a months before you can drive through or sit in the actual café space for a cup of joe.
Roskelley and his brothers are still in the process of building Roscoe's cafe, but he tells NBC Right Now it should be ready for the public to enjoy at the end of the year.
For more information go to: https://www.tvcnorthwest.com/