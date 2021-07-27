Are Hospitals In Our Area Requiring Employee Vaccinations?

The Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
NBC Right Now reached out to healthcare providers in our region to see if they are requiring employees to get the vaccine.
In a statement, Kadlec said:
"At Kadlec, we have a caregiver vaccination policy that helps us to prevent and control transmission among caregivers, our patients and within our communities. All caregivers and providers are asked to participate in this policy by being vaccinated or declining vaccination. While many of our caregivers and providers are vaccinated, there are some caregivers who haven’t received the vaccine for reasons such as a contraindicated health condition. Regardless of vaccination status, all caregivers and providers are expected to follow proven protective infection prevention protocols to safeguard patient and caregiver safety.
Throughout the pandemic, we’ve routinely assessed and adjusted how we’re approaching things like vaccinations. Our COVID-19 vaccination policy may change over time, as we continue to learn more about the virus, instances in our communities continue and public health recommendations evolve. We are seeing vaccination mandates across the health care industry and it’s something we’re monitoring closely."
Yakima Valley Memorial said:
"We do not require COVID vaccinations for our employees at this time.
But as of June 10, 62% of our employees were fully vaccinated and 68% had received their first dose."