Good Morning,
It has been another bitterly cold morning with temperatures ranging between 0 to 13 degrees. Increasing clouds this morning with snow developing later tonight. Noon temperatures in the low-mid 20s and highs in the mid-upper 20s. That's 25 to 30 degrees below average!
Are you ready for more snow? Another winter storm is now sitting off the coast of CA. This storm will bring us a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain starting later tonight and ending Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Look for light snow to start in the Tri-Cities-Foothills between 7-9 PM and in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys between 9-11 PM. As the warm from lifts north across the region tomorrow we will see a layer of warm air overrun the cold air at the surface. This will result in areas of freezing rain and sleet, especially tomorrow afternoon. The best chance for freezing rain will be to the east of the Tri-Cities.
Winter Weather Advisories… 7 PM Tonight-10 PM Thursday
- Most of the Viewing Area
- See map below
Mostly cloudy Thursday except for a leftover mountain snow showers. Highs warm into the mid 30s with lows near 20. Patchy freezing fog late night and early morning Friday-Sunday. Models show another weather system arriving Monday night-Tuesday with a chance for rain/snow mix.
PS. Don’t forget to set you clocks ahead 1 hour Saturday night before you go to bed. Daylight saving starts Sunday at 2:00 AM!
Monty