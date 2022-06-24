Mostly sunny and warm. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
A mini heat wave kicks in to gear this weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest. This will send temperatures into the upper 80s-mid 90s Saturday, mid 90s-near 100 on Sunday and into the triple digits for many of us on Monday. Tri-Cities will hit 106... Yuck! Remember to stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen.
A front arrives next Tuesday with gusty winds, cooler temperatures and a slight chance for a few stray morning showers in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Highs drop into the upper 80s-low 90s. Models are now trending warmer next Wednesday and Thursday with another ridge building into the region. Highs in the low-mid 90s.
