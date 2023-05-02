Argument at orchard leads to arrest of suspect with gun

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-- Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a weapons complaint about alleged gun use at 9 a.m. today.
According to a Facebook post, a fight between a few orchard workers escalated to one worker pulling out a firearm and waving it around before pointing it at two other workers. The suspect then ran.
Officials said deputies found the suspect's car with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Othello.
The suspect was taken into custody, according to officials.
