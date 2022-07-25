KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The United States Army Corps of Engineers' Walla Walla District is preparing to treat Lake Wallula to control the invasive aquatic plant species known as flowering rush.
The Corps will be performing up to eight, five-acre treatments in the McNary Reservoir near Tri-Cities. The river will be treated with herbicides at an application rate of two gallons per surface area.
The treatments will be applied starting on August 8th and continuing through the 20th, however, they may run through September 15th, if necessary.
Notices will be posted on the shoreline 48 hours prior to any treatments being applied to the river.
There will be no swimming, boating, or fishing restrictions in the affected areas, however, animals should not consume the water for at least 24 hours after the application.
For more information of the Corps of Engineers' water treatment plans please contact Damian.J.Walter@usace.army.mil
