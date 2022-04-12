ELLENSBURG, WA - Almost 250 U.S. Army soldiers from all over the Pacific Northwest marched 18.6 miles to earn an official Norwegian Foot March badge. 114 soldiers earned the badge, said Central Washington University (CWU) Army ROTC Capt. Jaymar Imperial.
To earn the 'Marsjmerket' badge, soldiers had to make it to the finish line within fours hours and 40 minutes.
With 25-pound rucksacks on their backs, soldiers marched through the night's extreme wind and hail.
"It wouldn't be a Norwegian Foot March if there wasn't snow and rain," said Capt. Imperial.
The CWU Army ROTC-sanctioned Norwegian Foot March challenges soldiers physically and mentally, said Cadet Commander Isaac Sandoval.
"[Earning the badge] is a major accomplishment to any soldier, civilian, airmen or sailor that completes it," said Sandoval, "Just shows they have some true grit and determination."
With the ongoing war in Ukraine, a Norwegian Armed Forces representative couldn't be there. However, the Norwegian embassy granted Sandoval approval to signify such an accomplishment.
Regardless of earnings, Sandoval said marchers shared the same experience as Norwegian war soldiers, who moved at night.
The official badge can be proudly presented in uniform, said CWU Army ROTC Major Joseph Paolilli. He said soldiers could earn the official badge every year.
"And every time you accomplish it, you get a different color," said Major Paolilli.
