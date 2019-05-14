15 people were arrested in a gang sweep throughout the Tri-Cities named "Operation Safe Streets" yesterday. 14 of those people were adults, one was a juvenile.
20 different agencies helped the Kennewick Police target 51 people. Some are still at large, law enforcement believing they're no longer here in the area.
Those agencies helping KPD with the gang sweep include the DEA, FBI, US Marshall, Pasco Police, Richland Police, Washington State Patrol and more.
In the past few weeks there have been six gang related incidents, 5 of them drive by shootings. One 17 year old girl was injured in one of the incidents.
The turning point for Kennewick Police a woman killed in a gang related shooting.
Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg.
"We had an outpouring of people in our community that said we don't want this activity occurring....so it was easy for us to not only partner up with our local law enforcement partners," says Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg, "I will say we had community members step forward very courageously to be able to make the difference."
Operation Safe Street was extremely planned out. Crime analysts, detectives, criminal apprehension team and clerks all worked together for a week leading up to the sweep.
They gathered information- some video surveillance, ring doorbell video and tips from witness in order to make this operation a success.
They had several different teams comprised of 76 officers. It all started at 7 in the morning on Monday- targeting 51 people in the gang sweep.
Kennewick Police emphasized that the community safety is their number one priority.
All of the crimes occurred in Kennewick, but one.