EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 11 P.M. MONDAY
RED FLAG WARNING FROM 12 P.M. MONDAY TO 9 P.M. TUESDAY
AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR SOUTHERN OREGON.
Highs today in the triple digits for almost the entire region.
Highs will range from 100-110 for the entire region while the sky is full of smoke and hazy.
Very dry today and tomorrow with somewhat breezy conditions this afternoon.
Possible severe thunderstorms in north central and northeast Oregon this afternoon and evening. Could even see a severe isolated thunderstorm in the east slopes of the Cascades this afternoon before 4 pm.
These thunderstorms have the chance to produce lightning which, combined with the dry and breezy conditions, could start wildfires and spread them easily.
A low-pressure system is moving into the region changing our flow from southerly to westerly and giving us these T-storms with breezy conditions Monday and Tuesday.
The hazy skies will be gone by Tuesday afternoon as breezy conditions and passing t-storms/showers push the smoke eastward.
Highs will continue to cool down throughout the week heading in to the weekend with temps in the low 90s/upper 80s.
