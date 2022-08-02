"Cooler" today with highs in the mid to upper 90s and breezy conditions starting this afternoon in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys as well as the Columbia River Gorge.
Lows tonight in the low 60s/upper 50s with slightly breezy conditions.
The widespread smoke and haze in our area yesterday has moved on with a change of our air flow in the PNW.
A low-pressure system off the coast of southwest Oregon/northern California is hanging out over the pacific as a cut-off low and shifting our winds from a southerly flow to a west-by-southwesterly flow. This helped push the haze out of the area and break up the ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us very hot and dry over the last week.
The cut-off low is also producing thunderstorms in central Oregon south of Morrow and Umatilla counties. These thunderstorms have a good chance of coming with dry lightning and may travel as far north as Ukiah. Heppner and the southern part of the Blue Mountains.
These thunderstorms mixed with breezy, dry conditions today could easily start wildfires and help them spread very fast.
Red Flag Warning for very high fire danger has been extended through Tuesday and is set to expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday in all of eastern Washington (except for Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties), parts of Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties in Oregon.
Breezy conditions today and tomorrow with wind speeds ranging from 5-15 mph and gusts ranging from 20-30 mph.
Low humidity in the afternoons is also helping increase our fire dangers.
Breezy conditions should be done by Thursday, but we will still be very dry.
Temps will begin to decrease over the next couple of days setting up Friday to be the coolest day with highs in the upper 80s/lower 90s.
Plenty of sun this week with a few clouds here and there and getting sunnier later in the week before the weekend.
Should see temps begin to climb back up to the upper 90s by Sunday.
Drink water and stay fire wise!!
