Several back-to-back storm systems this week will bring more opportunities for mountain snow and valley rain. Snow may become moderate to heavy at times, especially over the Cascades and mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. Frequent rounds of mountain snow may lead to tricky travel conditions later this week. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Blue Mountains and cities of Meacham, Joseph, Wallowa, Tollgate and Ski Bluewood from 10 pm November 9th through Wednesday November 11th. Snow accumulations of 4-6 inches and 6-8 inches above 3000 feet. Gusty winds on Tuesday will cause blowing and drifting snow. Drivers use caution. Tonight, cloudy skies develop and a chance of rain for Tri-Cities. Otherwise, clear cold temperatures in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Partly cloudy Tuesday and winds pick up in Tri-Cities Gusts up to 25 mph