RICHLAND, Wash. - This Saturday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Kadlec is hosting a Back-to-School Health Fair at the Kadlec Healthplex! Located at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
In partnership with Safe Kids Benton Franklin, Benton Franklin Health district, ESD123, and Kadlec Foundation, the Health Fair is free to attend and open to the community.
This event will offer free school-required immunizations (limited supply), giveaways, games and prizes! Kids are encouraged to bring their scooters and bikes to participated in a traffic safety activity offered at the event.
School supplies will be distributed to the first 250 attendees and backpacks to the first 150 attendees, so don't be late!
All attendees can enter to win prizes.
For questions regarding the event, please contact the Kadlec Community Resource Desk at (509) 942-2956.
