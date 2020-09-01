Additional Chromebook pick-up scheduled for Kennewick SD

KENNEWICK, Wash. - An additional Chromebook pick-up time for students in grades 3-12 is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A parent must be present. Students do not need to be present. Please go to the back entrance of the Administration Center, 1000 W. Fourth Ave to pick up your Chromebooks.
Students in grades K-2 enrolled in the KSD Online Learning Academy may also pick-up their devices during this time. This does not apply to K-2 students enrolled in remote learning.
This also does not apply to Tri-Tech Skills Center students whose home high schools are outside the Kennewick School District.