PASCO, WA - As the Pasco School District announces dates to move forward with in-person learning, some community members are taking to social media and raising concerns over whether it is safe for staff and students to head back into the classroom.
One local teacher writes in his post, "Does the BFHD have some knowledge or insight that the state doesn't? Or is this just caving to local political pressure? I have parents ask me if it's safe for their families to send their kids to school, and I don't have a good answer."
Health officer for the Benton Franklin Health District, Dr. Amy Person has been leading the health district throughout this pandemic, and when it comes to reopening schools she says, the state asks that she and her team look over a range of factors, such as comparing the disease activity rates with educational losses for children who aren’t doing well in remote learning situations.
Dr. Person tells NBC Right Now a lot of that has to do with mental health.
"Particularly in our community where we have difficulty with access to behavioral health providers for children. Many of our students get the support they need in schools, so when schools are not open that limits that access. Nationally, one in seven families report that their children have increased behavioral health issues since they have been out of school," Person said.
Person also says as more schools open up nationwide the reopening's have not been associated with a significant rise in community Covid-19 cases.
However, if we do open up it needs to be done with extra measures in place, she said.
And when asked about whether local political pressures play a role in her decisions Dr. Person says, "No. I have never been afraid of making unpopular decisions."
We also reached out to the Pasco School District who tell us they have been working closely with the health district and look to them for guidance when it comes to reopening schools, but they understand the concerns of parents and staff.
"We are trying to provide as many options and possibilities as possible for our families and our employees, and certainly done with the idea of working together to get all of us through this, so to speak, and for the best interest of our students," said Shane Edinger, Director of Public Affairs for the Pasco School District.
The Pasco School District also sent NBC Right Now this written response:
Pasco School District has been working closely with the Benton-Franklin Health District throughout our planning process, and the District’s plans to implement our Blended Learning program are in alignment with the recommendations we’ve received from the Health District.
PSD will follow strict health and safety protocols recommended by the Health District, including consistent and correct use of face coverings, maintaining 6-foot social distancing, proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols, and conducting contact tracing in collaboration with the local health department.
In addition, Pasco School District will also require daily health screenings for all staff and students, along with on-site temperature checks for students. Separate care rooms have also been established at every school with a dedicated health aide in addition to a school nurse at every building. Additional personal protective equipment (PPE) has been purchased and is available for staff members as required for certain jobs or work functions.
Based on Franklin County's current community health condition, additional mitigation strategies that have been identified in collaboration with BFHD will be implemented, including delivering higher risk elementary classes like music, art, physical education and library virtually. In addition, students will not eat meals on site. Grab and go meals will be provided for students to take home with them at the end of their school day.
Parents who have concerns about sending their children back to school for in-person instruction can choose to keep their student in the At-Home Learning program they’re currently participating in. They could also choose to enroll their student in PSD’s fully online iPAL (Internet Pasco Academy of Learning) program.
Further details about the proposed plans will be shared during the school board meeting on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.