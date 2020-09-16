Benton-Franklin Health District shares statement about Back-to-School rally

Statement from the Benton-Franklin Health District:
Benton-Franklin Health District understands the frustration and anxiety that some area families are experiencing with distance learning in our counties’ schools. Many of our staff are facing the same challenges.
On Monday, Dr. Amy Person sent a letter to the school administrators in Benton and Franklin Counties recommending they prepare to implement hybrid learning as early as October 1 in Benton County and the North Franklin County School District and as early as October 15 in Pasco and the rest of Franklin County. We have been working closely with the schools on planning and safety and, once they review the guidance, they will announce their plans.
BFHD is carefully monitoring the ever-evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and following the guidance provided by the Office of State Public Instruction and the Department of Health in regards to the safety of schools opening to students and staff. We share the goals of our community to get kids back in school as quickly and safely as possible for their educational, social, and emotional wellbeing.
We implore our community to continue practicing safe habits of wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing, limiting social gatherings, and practicing good hand hygiene so when schools open their doors, they continue to stay open.