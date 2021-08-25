It can sometimes be difficult to get into the swing of a new school year, especially for families with young kids. One thing that may help elementary students adjust is a consistent back to school routine.

Wilikinia Vasquez, Child and Adolescent Therapist with the Center for Child and Family Counseling, recommends establishing a schedule at home to help students adjust to the new school year.

She shared a sample schedule for 3rd grade students:

  • 7:00am - Wake up
  • 8:00am - Leave for school
  • 8:40am-3:30pm - School
  • 3:45pm - Arrive home, wash hands
  • 3:45-4:15pm – Snack/free time
  • 4:15-5:00pm - Homework
  • 5:00-6:00pm - Family dinner
  • 6:00-7:30pm - Free time
  • 7:30pm - Bedtime routine
  • 8:00pm - Lights out