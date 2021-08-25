It can sometimes be difficult to get into the swing of a new school year, especially for families with young kids. One thing that may help elementary students adjust is a consistent back to school routine.
Wilikinia Vasquez, Child and Adolescent Therapist with the Center for Child and Family Counseling, recommends establishing a schedule at home to help students adjust to the new school year.
She shared a sample schedule for 3rd grade students:
- 7:00am - Wake up
- 8:00am - Leave for school
- 8:40am-3:30pm - School
- 3:45pm - Arrive home, wash hands
- 3:45-4:15pm – Snack/free time
- 4:15-5:00pm - Homework
- 5:00-6:00pm - Family dinner
- 6:00-7:30pm - Free time
- 7:30pm - Bedtime routine
- 8:00pm - Lights out