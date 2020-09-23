TRI-CITIES, WA - Eating healthy while learning from home is easier said than done. With many local students doing remote learning, the kitchen has become the cafeteria. It's important for parents to have healthy options at home to meet the nutrition needs of their children.
In the video above, Kathy Piper, Exercise Physiologist with Kadlec Healthplex shares her advice to maintain proper nutrition while learning from home.
Here are Kathy's top 3 tips for parents:
- Keep nutritious foods on hand with the right serving size.
- Get your kids involved in meal planning, shopping, and food prep.
- Keep it colorful & make it fun!