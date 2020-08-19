TRI-CITIES, WA - College students are facing many tough decisions during the coronavirus pandemic, and some may consider taking a gap year. From public health concerns to quality of education, tuition and more, it's necessary for students and parents to understand their options before making a final decision.

Listen as local educator, Randy Way, offers a fair perspective about taking a year off from college during COVID-19.

If you are considering taking a gap year during the pandemic, Randy suggests that you:

  • Evaluate your options
  • Reflect on student’s ability to excel in the current format
  • Plan for an eventual return to in-person instruction
  • Seek advice from professors and counselors

