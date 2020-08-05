TRI-CITIES, WA - The new school year is just around the corner, and several local districts have decided to start the year online. Now, a local educator is sharing his advice to help families navigate virtual learning.

Listen as Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, shares his top 3 tips for learning from home.

Randy recommends:

  1. Stay connected with your school
  2. Evaluate your options - i.e. virtual learning vs. homeschooling or online public school
  3. "Learning PODS" can help parents and students find balance

