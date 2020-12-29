Delta High School class of 2025 applications open now

PASCO, WA - Delta High School is now accepting applications for the Delta High Class of 2025.
Current 8th grade students living in the Pasco, Kennewick or Richland School Districts are eligible to apply.
The school is hosting a pair of Family Information Nights on February 2 and February 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., for parents and students who are interested in attending Delta High and experiencing its unique STEM-focused programs. Family Information Nights may be virtual events if Health Department restrictions at the time prohibit gatherings.
For more information visit www.thedeltahighschool.com/school/apply-to-delta