Finley first grade students return to remote learning due to COVID-19

KENNEWICK, WA – On Tuesday, November 10, Finley School District administrators were informed that a Finley Elementary School staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
At this time the Finley School District is transitioning all first grade students at Finley Elementary School to 100% remote learning for the required 14-day quarantine. This applies to first grade students in both Cohort A and B. These students may return to school on Monday, November 23rd (following the BFHD Return to School Guidance requirements).
Finley School District is working closely with the Benton Franklin Health District to identify any other close contacts. If a student or staff member has been determined to be a close contact, they will be contacted by the Benton Franklin Health District with further instructions. (Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for a cumulative total of 15 or more minutes over a 24-hour period with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 during the infectious period.) Students and staff who are not contacted do not need to do anything further at this time.
The school office has contacted parents of all first grade students, and a notification call will be sent to these families with further instructions on Wednesday, November 11.
Finley School District strongly urges all students, staff, and community members to remain vigilant and adhere to all health and safety precautions by wearing face coverings, maintaining a 6-foot distance, frequent handwashing, and staying home when feeling ill.