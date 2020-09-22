KENNEWICK, WA – During last night’s regular board meeting, the Finley School Board of Directors approved the District’s plans to begin transitioning students to a hybrid in-person model over the next several weeks.
Under this updated plan, Finley students will begin returning to school in-person following a phased approach that focuses on bringing our youngest learners, as well as struggling students, back first.
The updated plans incorporate the latest recommendations from the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), which recommend a “phased re-entry of students during transition to in-person hybrid learning" as early as October 1st. (Read the full BFHD letter here.) In Finley, this will begin with students in kindergarten starting their first day of hybrid learning on October 5, then phasing in grade bands each subsequent week as follows:
FIRST DAY OF HYBRID IN-PERSON LEARNING
GRADE LEVEL
Monday, October 5
Kindergarten
Monday, October 12
1st-2nd
Monday, October 19
3rd-5th
Monday, October 26
6th-8th
Monday, November 2*
9th-12th
By November 2nd, all Finley students in kindergarten through 12th grade will have the opportunity to spend half their time in school and the other half engaged in remote learning at home. Families who do not yet feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to school for in-person learning will have the opportunity to continue following a 100% remote learning model. A registration form to sign up for the online-only option can be found on our website at www.finleysd.org/reopen/online.
Finley’s hybrid learning model will include two cohorts, or groups (Cohort A and Cohort B). Half of Finley’s students will attend in-person classes 2 days per week (on their assigned A or B day), while the other half learn remotely. Wednesdays will remain designated remote learning days for ALL students and will allow for professional development for staff. (See table below.)
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Cohort A in-person on campus
Cohort B in-person on campus
All students engaged in remote learning
Cohort A in-person on campus
Cohort B in-person on campus
During the September 21 board meeting, Superintendent Hahn described the District’s plans for deep cleaning of all school facilities each evening, as well as on buses. Finley administrators are currently building the Cohort A and Cohort B student groupings, working to accommodate families, and giving priority for students within the same family to follow the same weekly schedule, e.g. M/TH or T/F. Each school will be sending a communication to families letting them know which cohort their student(s) has been placed in by September 25th. Updated answers to hybrid frequently asked questions will be posted to the district website by the end of the week as well.
More information about Finley’s hybrid model, including answers to many common questions can be found on our website at www.finleysd.org/reopen.