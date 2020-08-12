RICHLAND. Wash. – Washington State University Tri-Cities will offer a free virtual Jump Start program that will run Aug. 17-21 to get students prepped for a successful virtual fall semester.
The program features a series of pre-recorded and live trainings on topics to prepare students for best academic learning virtually. Additionally, the program includes links for resources on how to use virtual platforms such as Zoom, Blackboard and others, as well as links to resources for using the mathematics-based platform, ALEKS.
The WSU Tri-Cities Jump Start program is free and open to all students interested in participating at tricities.wsu.edu/jump-start. It is also open to students outside of WSU Tri-Cities.
“With many schools going online for fall, we wanted to provide students with resources to refresh their skills in academic reading, writing, math, as well as provide several success tips and trainings that will get them ready to start the fall semester virtually,” said Anna Plemons, WSU Tri-Cities assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Many students switched quickly last spring to virtual instruction, both current college students and high school juniors and seniors. We wanted to provide a community resource that students can use, regardless of campus or location.”
The live workshops/sessions include (all linked on the Jump Start website):
- Strategies for Success in First-Year Writing – Noon Monday, Aug. 17, via Zoom
- Writing to Belong – Noon Tuesday, Aug. 18, via Zoom
- Connecting College and Career – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, via Zoom
- Communicating with Faculty – Noon Thursday, Aug. 20, via Zoom
- WSU Tri-Cities Virtual Welcome – 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, via YouTube
Pre-recorded video sessions include (all linked on the Jump Start website):
- 10 Tips for Successful Virtual Learning
- Reading Your ALEKS Score
- Note-taking
- Scientific Literacy
- How to Read a Syllabus
To access each session and resource, visit tricities.wsu.edu/jump-start and click each of the links to watch the pre-recorded content or attend the sessions live via Zoom. Individuals must have downloaded the Zoom application to access the live sessions.
For more information, visit the WSU Tri-Cities Jump Start website at tricities.wsu.edu/jump-start or contact Anna Plemons at aplemons@wsu.edu.