Hermiston High School athletics return this week

HERMISTON, OR – Marking the first home athletic competition since February 7, 2020, the Hermiston High School slow pitch softball team hosted Pasco for its first home game of the season.
HHS kicked off its fall sports season this week, which for HSD will include cross country, football, slowpitch softball, girls soccer, and volleyball. Upcoming home matches include:
- Slow Pitch Softball vs Chiawana on February 25, Rocky Heights at 3 pm
- Girls Soccer vs Pendleton on March 2, Kennison Field at 6 pm
- Slow Pitch Softball vs Grandview on March 4, Rocky Heights at 3 pm
- Girls Soccer vs Umatilla on March 4, Kennison Field at 6 pm
- Football vs Hanford on March 5, Kennison Field at 7 pm
Umatilla County is currently identified as an Extreme Risk county, per Oregon Governor Kate Brown. This category allows for K-12 full-contact outdoor sports with a plan in place, but indoor full-contact sports are prohibited. Based on the maximum number of people permitted, spectators are not able to attend sporting events.
Umatilla County is expected to be upgraded to a High Risk county on February 26. As Umatilla County case counts decline and county risk level is reduced, Hermiston School District looks forward to welcoming parents as spectators.
“We are excited that our students finally have an opportunity to participate in athletics,” said Director of District Athletics and Activities Larry Usher. “I realize it is difficult for parents to miss watching their student compete and cheer on the athletes from the sidelines, but the county is making great strides in reducing case counts. We will promptly welcome our parents back when guidance allows.”