Hermiston School board takes action on initial bond project

HERMISTON, OR – The Hermiston School District Board of Education took action at its September business meeting for the district to enter into contract with Nelson Construction Corp and begin construction on the Hermiston High School Softball Facility Project.
Last Thursday, the district hosted a public bid opening for Invitation to Bid (ITB) 001-2020 HHS Softball Facility Project in the district office boardroom. The project includes all site work associated with two (2) new softball fields, new parking area, underground utility work, new pathways, a combined precast concession and restroom building, four (4) dugouts, and a precast storage building. HSD estimated the construction cost range to be $2,000,000 to $2,500,000.
Five bids were submitted, ranging from $2,404,511 to $2,980,000. Nelson Construction Corp of Walla Walla, Wash., was identified as the low bidder and was recommended to the board for approval.
“Thank you to those that took the time to bid on the project,” said Superintendent Mooney. “We appreciate your interest in the district and our bond projects. The district is pleased to have the first of its 2019 bond projects moving into the construction phase.”
A groundbreaking ceremony is tentatively set for Tuesday, September 29, with the time yet to be determined.
Remaining bond projects include the replacement of Rocky Heights Elementary School and construction of a Loma Vista Elementary School, for which, bidding will begin in early in 2021.