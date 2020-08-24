HERMISTON, OR - As parents and students gear up for distance learning child care is a big concern, but there is help.
The Hermiston School District has partnered with Champions to offer affordable child care for parents who need it.
In fact both are working with the Eastern Oregon Event Center to set up mock full-time classrooms for children to attend while parents are at work.
But they need community feedback to get it done. The school district is urging parents and guardians to fill-out a survey about their child care needs.
Right now the discounted rate offered by Champions is $190 per week to watch your child full-time. However, the district has determined that it can reduce the cost by $50 per student, making the weekly rate of $140.00 for all-day care. Additional discounts and waivers may be available.
Briana Cortaberria, Communications Officer for the Hermiston School Distract says while "the face value cost may seem high. I encourage families to at least provide their contact information to Champions and request the return contact to learn about what financial opportunities may be available," she said.
Families are reminded to complete the online survey, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ChampionsChildcare, to provide contact information and family needs to Champions. Those interested in additional financial assistance are asked to mark ‘yes,’ that they would like more information about available programs when completing the survey. To achieve stable cohort requirements, Champions will only offer full-day/full-week care.