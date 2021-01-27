Hermiston School District announces a fall sports update

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston School District’s plans to begin fall sports and compete in the Mid Columbia Conference of the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association have been placed on hold.
Richland, Pasco, and Kennewick School Districts have made the decision to not travel to Hermiston or host Hermiston students on-site, as a result of current Washington and Oregon State travel advisories.
“We are saddened by this news and the inability of our students to compete with Washington schools,” said District Athletic Director Larry Usher. “We remain hopeful that restrictions may be lifted as COVID numbers continue to drop in our region.”
January 6, the WIAA executive board amended the athletic season schedule, moving traditional fall sports to WIAA Season 1, which will span seven weeks in length, beginning with pre-competition practices on Feb. 1 and ending on March 20. The sports scheduled for this season include cross country, football, golf (alternate), slowpitch softball, girls and 1B/2B boys soccer, girls swim and dive, tennis (alternate), and volleyball.
In the absence of WIAA athletic competitions, Usher is researching other opportunities for HSD student-athletes within the state of Oregon. Oregon Health Authority guidelines currently allow district fall sports participants to compete in slow pitch softball, girls soccer, and cross country. Unfortunately, with the current COVID numbers in Umatilla County, students are not yet cleared for Volleyball and Football competitions. Once the Oregon Health Authority clears athletes to compete, the district will seek out opportunities for students.