HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston School District shares a student day snapshot for kindergarten through 12th-grade students in a comprehensive distance learning instructional model.
The schedule is highlighted with a morning and afternoon schedule, separated by a half-hour lunch break.
Students in all grade levels will wake up and get ready for school, creating a typical school day routine. Teacher-facilitated learning will begin at 8:30 am each day and consist of synchronous (happening at the same time) and asynchronous (happening at different times) learning guided by the student’s classroom teacher. Following facilitated learning, students will complete learning tasks related to the instruction received that morning.
“Teacher-facilitated learning will be both recorded and live sessions to allow flexibility for your student and family,” said Assistant Superintendent Bryn Browning. “HSD is committed to providing your child a well-rounded learning experience, and we look forward to working with you.”
A lunch break is expected for all students from 12:00-12:30 pm. After lunch, each student will enter an individualized learning session. This will include time to connect with the teacher; complete learning tasks; work with peers; and listen to music, create, and/or read.
Families and community members have many questions about fall and the new school year. An evolving Frequently Asked Questions document has been created and will be updated as additional questions arise and the district receives further guidance.
Elementary School
Tentative Schedule Teachers will use Google Meet to interact with students in whole class and small group meetings. Google Classroom will be used for displaying schedules, assignments, and communications with students.
- 8:30 - 12 pm* -- Teacher-Facilitated Instruction: Teacher facilitated instruction will occur in the morning of each day of the week, This instruction will focus on language arts, math, science, social studies, PE, Music, and Social Emotional Learning.
- 12:30-2:30pm* -- Applied Learning: Applied learning will occur in the afternoon each day of the week. Students will apply their learning from the daily instruction and complete assignments/projects. Individualized, Teacher-Facilitated learning will also occur and information will be provided once the school year begins. There will also be teacher supported independent work, group and individual support sessions with teachers, Counselor check-ins and Parent/Teacher/Student check-ins.
*Times are approximate
Middle & High School
Tentative Schedule Teachers will use Google Meet to interact with students in whole class and small group meetings. Google Classroom will be used for displaying schedules, assignments, and communications with students.
- 8:25 - 11:40 am* -- Teacher-Facilitated Instruction: Teacher facilitated instruction will occur in the morning of each day of the week. The instruction will include 3-4 scheduled classes per day. Attendance will be taken for each class period.
- 12:30-2:30pm* -- Applied Learning: Applied learning will occur in the afternoon each day of the week. Students will apply their learning from the daily instruction and complete assignments/projects. Individualized There will also be teacher supported independent work, group and individual support sessions with teachers, Counselor check-ins and Parent/Teacher/Student check-ins.
*Times are approximate