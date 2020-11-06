Hermiston School District stops limited in-person instruction and onsite activity programs

HERMISTON, WA – Following comments by Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday afternoon, Hermiston School District will pause all in-person student activities, effective Monday, November 9, until further notice, including limited in-person instruction and onsite athletic and activity programs.
District staff will continue to offer evening support to families at the district office, providing help with obtaining a Chromebook or hotspot, accessing Google applications and other class programs, checking student email and teacher communications, and homework help. Families may stop by the district office Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for assistance.
HSD briefly opened its doors for limited in-person instruction – based on educational, relational, curricular, instructional, and/or assessment needs – to students in need of personalized instruction that is difficult to teach remotely, such as students needing language instruction and students with specific disabilities who may benefit from targeted engagement. Students in these district-wide programs from grades K-12 attending in-person as Highland Hills Elementary School, Rocky Heights Elementary School, West Park Elementary School, both middle schools and the high school.
Hermiston High School will also not be able to offer training, conditioning, or practices to students participating in athletics and activities.
“I am heartbroken over this turn of events,” said Superintendent Dr. Tricia Mooney. “These student interactions – teacher to student and with peers – is vital to the well being of all involved, students and adults! Even though the district has not had any workplace or student to student virus transmissions, it is my sincere hope that with all of us doing our part, we can reduce our case count and return our students to classrooms.”