HERMISTON, Ore – Hermiston School District holds drive-thru Chromebook device checkout sessions at each of its schools.
The checkout sessions are scheduled August 31 through September 4.
To check out a Chromebook, and to be assigned to a class or given a schedule, students must be registered with the Hermiston School District.
Families may pick up a Chromebook for each child in the household, at their attendance area school, on the day assigned according to the student last name:
Aug. 31, 9:00 am -12:00 pm and 3:00-6:00 pm
- Alpha A-D
Sept. 1, 9:00 am -12:00 pm and 3:00-6:00 pm
- Alpha E-K
Sept. 2, 9:00 am -12:00 pm and 3:00-6:00 pm
- Alpha L-Q
Sept. 3, 9:00 am -12:00 pm and 3:00-6:00 pm
- Alpha R-Z
Sept. 4, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
- Those unable to make assigned time.