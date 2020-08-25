Hermiston School District

HERMISTON, Ore – Hermiston School District holds drive-thru Chromebook device checkout sessions at each of its schools.

The checkout sessions are scheduled August 31 through September 4.

To check out a Chromebook, and to be assigned to a class or given a schedule, students must be registered with the Hermiston School District.

Families may pick up a Chromebook for each child in the household, at their attendance area school, on the day assigned according to the student last name:

 Aug. 31, 9:00 am -12:00 pm and 3:00-6:00 pm

  • Alpha A-D

Sept. 1, 9:00 am -12:00 pm and 3:00-6:00 pm

  • Alpha E-K

Sept. 2, 9:00 am -12:00 pm and 3:00-6:00 pm         

  • Alpha L-Q

Sept. 3, 9:00 am -12:00 pm and 3:00-6:00 pm         

  • Alpha R-Z

Sept. 4, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm                                           

  • Those unable to make assigned time.

