KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Parks and Recreation and Skyhawks are collaborating to offer a Fall Day Camp during school hours for kids 5-12 years old with working parents.
The city of Kennewick is working with local health and school officials to provide a safe and exciting day camp. Professionally trained staff will provide the support each child needs to navigate the virtual school day with success.
Supervised homework center, breakfast, lunch, and activities will keep participants engaged throughout the day. The camp will follow the Kennewick School District schedule as close as possible.
Day Camp participants will stay in pods of no more than seven and will social distance throughout the day. Masks will be required when indoors and strict sanitizing protocols have been put in place for the safety of staff and participants.
The program will be held at the Numerica Pavilion/Southridge Sports and Events Complex and the Kennewick Activity Center/Keewaydin Community Center.
Register online at KennewickRecreation.com. For camp specific questions, call (509) 585-4293.
Financial assistance is available for qualified City of Kennewick residents and the fee is 15% of the total cost of each session.