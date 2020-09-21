Kennewick Bus Stop Meal Delivery Continues, Weekend Meal Kit Distribution Planned

KENNEWICK, WA - Bus stop meal delivery continues this week, with free meals available at bus stops for all children ages 18 and younger daily through Thursday.
Go to https://bit.ly/3hvwyyA for the bus stop schedule.
This Friday, Sept. 25, is a no-school day, so there will be no bus stop meal delivery that day. However, a special school meal pick-up event is planned, with meals provided for Friday and the weekend.
Special Pre-Order Weekend Meal Service
The free multi-day meal kits will be available for pick up Friday, Sept. 25 at:
- Southridge High School, from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Westgate Elementary School, from 12 to 2 p.m.
- Amon Creek Elementary School, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Families must complete this order form by 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24: https://bit.ly/3kpXxwk.
Families may pick up meal kits at any of the locations, regardless of where their children go to school. One meal kit will be provided per child.
All children ages 18 and younger are eligible to receive a meal kit.