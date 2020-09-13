Kennewick School District Announces Changes for Monday Due to Hazardous Air Quality

UPDATE (9/14/2020 5:17 PM): The following changes will continue Tuesday, September 15th. 

KENNEWICK, WA-

Kennewick School District has announced changes for Monday as a result of hazardous air quality. Monday is now a remote learning day for all students and it will affect on-site learning services, food service and K-2 learning packet pick-up. 

This means there will be no on-site remote learning support, on-site Tier 3 services for students at schools, or YMCA on-site child care. In addition, K-2 packet pick-up will not happen Monday, but is now scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday if the air quality has improved. 

There will be no bus stop meal service as well, but free meals will be available through a drive-up service for pick-up from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of the schools listed below:

​​​​​​​Amistad Elementary

Amon Creek Elementary

Eastgate Elementary

Fuerza Elementary

Westgate Elementary

Chinook Middle School

Desert Hills Middle School

Highlands Middle School

Horse Heaven Hills Middle School

Park Middle School

Kamiakin High School

Southridge High School

