Kennewick School District Announces Changes for Monday Due to Hazardous Air Quality

KENNEWICK, WA-
Kennewick School District has announced changes for Monday as a result of hazardous air quality. Monday is now a remote learning day for all students and it will affect on-site learning services, food service and K-2 learning packet pick-up.
This means there will be no on-site remote learning support, on-site Tier 3 services for students at schools, or YMCA on-site child care. In addition, K-2 packet pick-up will not happen Monday, but is now scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday if the air quality has improved.
There will be no bus stop meal service as well, but free meals will be available through a drive-up service for pick-up from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of the schools listed below:
Amistad Elementary
Amon Creek Elementary
Eastgate Elementary
Fuerza Elementary
Westgate Elementary
Chinook Middle School
Desert Hills Middle School
Highlands Middle School
Horse Heaven Hills Middle School
Park Middle School
Kamiakin High School
Southridge High School