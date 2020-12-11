Kennewick School District announces plans for Winter Weather Delays and Closures

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District announced Friday their plans for school in the event of inclement weather this winter.
Two-Hour Late Start
If it is necessary to call a late start day due to weather, all elementary, middle and high school (including Tri-Tech Skills Center and KSD Online Learning Academy) students will follow the late start schedule for that day.
- Morning preschool and ECEAP will be cancelled.
- Buses transporting elementary students who are attending classes on-site as part of hybrid learning that day will run two hours late.
- Buses transporting students in grades 6-12 attending in-person for remote learning support will run two hours late.
- Buses transporting special education students in grades 6-12 will run two hours late.
- Students in grades 6-12 in remote learning will follow a two-hour late start schedule. This will allow students receiving on-site service to arrive safety to school before classes begin.
- School breakfast is cancelled. School lunch and Wednesday pre-order meal kit pick-up times are unchanged.
- Delta High School students follow any changes made by Pasco School District.
No School Day
If it is necessary to cancel school due to weather, there will be no school for all preschool, elementary, middle and high school (including Tri-Tech Skills Center and KSD Online Academy) students. On-site and remote learning will be cancelled for all students.
Pre-order meal kit pick-up will be cancelled if the school closure happens on a Wednesday.
Weather delay and closure decisions are typically made with a few hours’ notice. Given operational logistics and contractual considerations, it is not feasible to have a school day count toward our required 180 days for middle and high school students and not elementary students. Shifting to remote learning for elementary students on short notice is also not feasible, as staff do not have time to adequately prepare for a remote learning day.
The current school calendar has two snow make-up days included if needed. If the district exceeds those two days, up to two additional days could be added to the end of the school year without affecting the current graduation date.