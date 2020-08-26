Kennewick School District Bus Stop Schedules Available

KENNEWICK, Wash. - During remote learning, Kennewick School District will be handing out meals each day and learning packets for K-2 students each Monday at designated bus stops.
During the first two weeks of school, packets will be delivered on Tuesdays because there is no school on Mondays.
The schedule will begin on the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 1. The regular bus schedule has been expanded to include new stops in areas where children normally walk to school.
Here is the schedule: https://bit.ly/3jfqJpl
At the bus stops:
- Students are required to provide their student ID number to receive their meals. Students without ID must be able to provide their first and last name. This applies to all students whether they receive free meals or pay for meals.
- Not all students receive free meals. Students who normally pay or receive reduced-price meals will be charged accordingly. View a list of schools that receive free meals and meal prices here: https://bit.ly/3jieVCN
- Families need to wear face masks and socially distance.
- Be aware that some food needs to be refrigerated immediately. Follow instructions on food preparation and handling that comes with every meal.
The district notes that when the district transitions to hybrid learning, the bus stop schedule will change and no longer include stops that are within the school walking zones.