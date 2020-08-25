Kennewick School District Chromebook Pick-Up

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Students in grades 3-12 who do not already have a district Chromebook can pick them up Aug. 25-27.
Students can stop by the district’s Administration Center, 1000 W. Fourth Ave., between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 25-27 and check out their Chromebooks.
If a student is picking up the Chromebook, a parent/guardian must be present. Students don't need to be present. No appointment is necessary. Assistance will be available in Spanish.
Kennewick School District states devices are not available for students in grades K-2 at this time.