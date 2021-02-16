Kennewick School District expanding their Dual Language Program

KENNEWICK, WA – Kennewick School District will expand its two-way dual language program to an additional elementary school starting in the 2021-22 school year.
KSD will host a webinar on dual language opportunities within the Kennewick School District at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. The webinar is the latest in our Get to Know Kennewick Schools series. Webinar Zoom link: http://bit.ly/3e2fRd2. Additional informational videos (in English and Spanish) are attached.
Families interested in applying for the dual language lottery at Fuerza for incoming kindergartners will be able to fill out an application starting Feb. 17. Applications are due by Feb. 28. The application will be posted on their website.
Four kindergarten classrooms at Eastgate Elementary School will be converted to dual language classrooms in 2021-22. Incoming kindergartners living within the Eastgate boundary will have the option of enrolling in the dual language program at Eastgate or attending nearby Washington Elementary School.
Additional dual language classrooms will be added at Eastgate each year as students move up through the school, making Eastgate a completely dual language school by 2026. This will be the second dual language elementary school in the district. Fuerza Elementary, the district’s first dual language elementary, opened in 2018.